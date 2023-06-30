Cheers! Now, you can carry 2 sealed alcohol bottles on Delhi Metro; Know what you can, can’t carry

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has reviewed its earlier rule that prohibited passengers from carrying alcohol on metro trains. According to an official statement by DMRC, now passengers can carry up to two sealed alcohol bottles at with provisions for the Airport Express Line.

“Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line. A committee comprising officials from CISF and DMRC have reviewed the earlier order. As per an earlier order, carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro except on the Airport Express Line,” DMRC said in its official statement.

The committee, however, also came down heavily on any infringement of the rule that bars any consumption of alcohol on the train or the metro premises.

“However, drinking alcohol inside Metro premises is strictly prohibited. Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling. In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action shall be taken under the relevant provisions of law,” DMRC added.

Things you cannot carry inside a Delhi Metro train:

• Banned spirits and inflammable liquids in all forms

• Dangerous and banned chemicals, acids, corrosives, petroleum products, oxidising and radioactive substances

• Any kind of weapon, firearms and ammunition

• Any kind of explosives

• Inflammable solids and wet batteries

• Any sharp objects like knives, daggers, swords, cleavers, cutleries, etc

• Screwdrivers, wrench, pliers and other tools which are more than 7 in or 17.5 cm in length.

• Pets and animals of any kind

• Large-sized baggage above 15 kg

• Offensive items, carcasses of dead animals, anything related to blood and bones, parts of human bodies, skeletons and human ashes

Things you can carry:

• Anything of daily use that doesn’t fall under the banned category

• Computers, laptops, tabs, electronic and electrical gadgets, etc

• Camera, tripod and films

• Women can carry knives up to 4 inches in length for their safety

• One packet of cigarettes and one lighter/matchbox per passenger

• Juices, cold drinks and beverages

• Food packets and eatables

• Baggage weighing not more than 15 kg and size not exceeding 60 cm length x 45 cm breadth x 25 cm height.

