Cheating Death: Woman miraculously escapes unhurt as colliding vehicles go past her

A spin-chilling video, which is making rounds on the internet, shows a pedestrian’s narrow escape from being run over by a vehicle.

Time and again, the Internet brings forth several videos of incidents that restore our faith in destiny and luck. And continuing the trajectory, a chilling video, which is making rounds on the Internet, shows a pedestrian’s narrow escape from being run over by a vehicle. The video, which looks like CCTV footage, was shared by IPS Officer VC Sajjanar and is grabbing attention on the Internet. While posting the eye-opening video the IPS officer raised an appropriate question of how long road safety will be taken lightly and whether the citizens will need to be dependent on their luck and urged the public to be “responsible”.

The IPS officer has shared the clip, with the caption, “Narrow escape but how long do we depend on luck? Be responsible on Roads,” and ended with the hashtag “road safety.” The video opens with a busy road, wherein a woman is crossing a street and is seen walking past a stationary auto rickshaw, in which the driver can be seen sitting inside. In a matter of seconds, a speeding white car comes behind the auto-rickshaw and collides very dramatically, resulting in the auto turning on the other side while the car hits a post. And all of this was happening while the woman stood between the two vehicles.

As soon as both the vehicles crossed the woman, she could be seen running on the other side of the road. Following the accident, many men can be seen running toward the auto driver to check if he is fine. Several social media users took to the comments section to urge that the country needs more strict traffic rules. One user commented, “It’s good that you are creating awareness on Twitter, it’s a very less number of citizens who follow Twitter.”

Please create awareness on the roads, also there should be fines imposed accordingly.”

Many took to the platform to complain about the parking rules in the country. A person said, “Sir. Often it’s seen that vehicles are parked exactly at the turn of the Road. It blinds the drivers from incoming traffic& causes accidents. In the US, UK, and UAE it’s considered a serious criminal violation with a jail term. Hyderabad Traffic Police should consider issuing challans 2 such violators.

So far the video has been played more than 32 thousand times and the numbers are increasing continuously. In addition, it has also garnered around a thousand likes.

