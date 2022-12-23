Chaudhary Charan Singh birth anniversary: Know why Kisan Diwas is celebrated today

National Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is commemorated across India on 23 December every year to honour the farmers of the country. This day also marks the birth anniversary of India’s fifth Prime Minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh. Born on 23 December 1902 in Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary Charan Singh is often called as the “champion of farmers” for his work towards the upliftment of farmers and the agricultural industry. During his tenure as the Prime Minister from 1979-80, he implemented policies to benefit farmers. National Farmers Day is celebrated especially in states that are actively engaged in farming, like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Chaudhary Charan Singh’s political career

Chaudhary Charan Singh received his bachelor’s degree in science in 1923, and completed post-graduation from Agra University in 1925. Charan Singh was also a practitioner of law. He was deeply connected with the farmers of this nation and aimed to work for rural India. Chaudhary Charan Singh authored several pamphlets and books like ‘Abolition of Zamindari’, ‘India’s Poverty and its Solution’, ‘Co-operative Farming X-rayed’, ‘Peasant Proprietorship or Land to the Workers’ and ‘Prevention of Division of Holdings Below a Certain Minimum’.

Singh was influenced by Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of peace and non-violence. He made vital contributions to India’s freedom struggle. He had made big contributions towards land reforms in Uttar Pradesh. He took a leading part in formulating and finalising the Debt Redemption Bill 1939, which provided great relief to farmers. After 1947, Singh continued to work towards the upliftment of the poor and needy. During his tenure as Uttar Pradesh’s Agriculture Minister, he worked on the Zamindari Abolition Act of 1950. It was under Charan Singh’s tenure as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister that the Land Holding Act of 1960 came into force. The rule limited the amount of land a person could hold.

Charan Singh passed away on 29 May, 1987.

Why is Kisan Diwas observed today?

In 2001, the Government of India declared 23 December as National Farmers’ Day to mark Chaudhary Charan Singh’s contribution towards the upliftment of farmers and the development of the agricultural sector.

