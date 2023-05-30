ChatGPT and bluetooth earbuds utilised for cheating in Civil Service Exam

There is a growing concern surrounding the usage of generative AI tools, primarily due to their widespread availability and ease of use. Tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing are now accessible in the form of mobile apps, enabling users to access information conveniently. While generative AI tools offer numerous advantages, there are apprehensions regarding their potential for facilitating cheating in exams and assignments, as well as their potential impact on certain job roles. One such incident of using ChatGPT to cheat in exam has occurred in the country. In the investigation of the question paper leak case involving the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), officials have discovered that one of the seven individuals involved utilised ChatGPT, an AI tool, to obtain answers to the questions.

According to IANS, a Special Investigating Team (SIT) reportedly found evidence that one of the accused individuals used this AI tool after gaining access to the leaked paper for the recruitment of an assistant executive engineer (AEE) and divisional account officer. Subsequently, the accused shared the answers with other candidates via Bluetooth earbuds during the exam.

The SIT gathered crucial information by interrogating a divisional engineer from the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited in Peddapalli. One of the individuals identified was Poola Ramesh, who devised a plan to provide answers obtained from ChatGPT to seven candidates taking two exams earlier this year, held on 22 January and 26 February.

Ramesh apparently accessed the leaked question paper approximately 10 minutes after the exam and utilised ChatGPT to generate answers. It is alleged that each of the seven candidates agreed to pay Rs 40 lakh in order to secure a passing score. While Ramesh assisted other candidates in cheating during an exam on 5 March, it is mentioned that he did not employ ChatGPT for providing answers on that occasion.

Ramesh sold the leaked question paper to over 30 candidates, charging them between Rs 25-30 lakh each. As of now, media reports suggest that Ramesh is yet to be arrested.

Some universities have reportedly expressed concerns about students relying on ChatGPT to complete assignments. OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has introduced a tool to address plagiarism, but there is still progress to be made in this area.

