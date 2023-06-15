Chapter on RSS founder KB Hedgewar dropped from school syllabus, says Karnataka Education Minister Bangarappa

Amid the row over the Congress party’s decision to revise school textbooks, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday confirmed that it has dropped a chapter on RSS founder KB Hedgewar from school syllabus.

Along with it, all the changes in school syllabus made by the BJP government have also been reversed.

“…syllabus on KB Hedgewar has been dropped…whatever changes they (previous govt) have done last year, we have changed it and reintroduced whatever was there last to last year…,” said Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

According to reports, the Congress-led Karnataka government scrapped the chapter from the Class X Kannada textbook. This chapter had been introduced in the state syllabus during the previous BJP government’s tenure.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa had reportedly reached this decision during a meeting focused on educational reforms in Bengaluru recently.

Karnataka Minister HK Patil said the decision to make reciting of the Preamble of the Constitution along with the hymn in schools and colleges was also taken during the Cabinet meeting.

The Congress government has also decided to scrap the law against religious conversion introduced by the previous BJP government, said Patil, the state’s Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

The law against religious conversion through coercion, misrepresentation, or allurement, adopted by many BJP-ruled states, was introduced in the state through an Ordinance or executive order in May last year. A bill to replace it was later introduced in the state Assembly in September.

The Cabinet has also decided to introduce a new law on agricultural markets (APMC) that will replace the one enacted when the BJP was in power.

Earlier, the BJP had slammed the Congress government’s proposal to revamp the curriculum with the intent to remove Sangh’s alleged contribution.

BJP’s National General Secretary CT Ravi, in an interview to news agency ANI, had said, “They (Congress) can change syllabus, they’re in power but they can’t change the history. Everyone knows about Sangh Parivaar’s patriotism…everywhere Sangh Parivaar’s ideology is getting stronger, that can’t be changed…our ideology is patriotism and does Congress want to eliminate patriotism and want to make this ‘Mughalistaan’?”

With inputs from agencies

