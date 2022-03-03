Change in fee criteria for private medical colleges brings cheer for NEET aspirants; check details here

The benefit of this fee structure would be made available first to candidates who had obtained government quota seats

We all know how much it costs to attend a private college and we all know that expenses for a course like medicine are out of the reach of an average middle-class person. Many dreams have been shattered as a result, while stress and mental pressure to gain admission to a government institution has intensified among the new generation. However, there seems to be some positive news for medical students.

According to National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, the fees for 50% of seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities will be the same as those for government medical colleges in the state or Union Territory.

This will apply to admissions for the following academic year. The new policy will be implemented on exams such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET, which is used to gain admission to medical schools.

As per guidelines issued by NMC on 3 February, the benefit of this fee structure would be made available first to candidates who had obtained government quota seats but only up to 50% of the institute's total sanctioned strength. Nevertheless, if the government quota seats are less than 50% of the total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates will be required to pay a fee equivalent to that of government medical colleges, based solely on merit.

This would alleviate the financial burden on many parents whose children have the potential to excel in the medical field but are unable to pursue it owing to financial constraints. It is unquestionably a move in the right direction for Indian medical education. Our country is already far ahead of various countries in the field of medical and no one will be able to stop us from being the best country in the world in medicine if more guidelines like such are implemented.

