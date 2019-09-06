Chandrayaan-2 landing: Narendra Modi watch historic event live with schoolchildren from ISRO's control room in Bengaluru

Chandrayaan-2 landing | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Bengaluru on Friday to witness the landing of Chandrayaan-2's from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facility in Peenya in the early hours of Saturday (7 September). Modi is scheduled to reach Yelahanka, the landing Air Force station, at 9.15 pm.

Chandrayaan 2 moon mission is expected to land on the lunar surface at 1.55 am on Saturday, as India awaits to create history by becoming first nation to reach closest to the moon's south pole.

Ahead of his visit to Bengaluru, the prime minister said that the moon mission manifested the "best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity."

I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru on 6 September and will view the Chandrayaan landing during the wee hours on 7 September at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) near Peenya, and will leave for Mumbai on the same day," Karnataka government's official release said.

ISRO has planned to begin the powered descent of the lander Vikram any time between 1 am and 2 am on Saturday, and it will take about 15 minutes for the lander to touch down on the lunar surface. "Around 60- 70 students from across the country will be watching live India's proposed soft landing on the moon in the early hours of Saturday, along with Prime Minister Modi," ISRO has said.

Two top scoring students in ISRO's online space quiz who contested from each State and Union territory have been invited by the space agency to watch at its centre in Bengaluru the landing of Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' module on the Moon.

Watch this video to find out more about Vikram — Chandrayaan 2’s Lander — and the different stages of its journey to the Moon’s south polar region! https://t.co/2qBLe0T710#ISRO #Moonmission #Chandrayaan2 — ISRO (@isro) September 5, 2019

"Vikram" (with rover "Pragyaan" housed inside) is expected to touch down on the surface of the moon on 7 September, between 1.30 am and 2.30 am.

A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon. But it will be the first to launch a mission to the unexplored south pole region of the Moon.

With inputs from PTI