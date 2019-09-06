10:36 (IST)
What makes Chandrayaan 2 so special you ask?
Well here's your answer.
tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2019 09:28:02 IST
This is India's second mission to the moon and the first time it will be landing on the moon.
highlights
09:40 (IST)
The main function of the Vikram lander is to carry the rover to the moon. But it will also conduct a few experiments of its own. You can read all about the lander and its duties here .
09:14 (IST)
You definitely want to watch Vikram land on the moon LIVE and be a part of India's historic moment. Read on to find out how you can do that. https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/chandrayaan-2-landing-live-when-and-where-to-watch-the-soft-landing-from-isros-control-room-7294151.html
10:31 (IST)
While a successful landing will make the entire nation proud and will be commendable on ISRO's part, Narendra Modi said it will be a "befitting tribute to Dr Sarabhai".
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/vikram-lander-reaching-the-moon-will-be-befitting-tribute-to-dr-sarabhai-from-crores-of-indians-says-narendra-modi-7152301.html
10:12 (IST)
The journey to greatness is rough
Before Vikram was loaded onto the GSLV-MKIII and sent on its way, the lander had some structural damage.
Read more about its problems and how ISRO pulled through here,
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/isros-chandrayaan-2-mission-on-hold-after-moon-lander-vikram-damaged-during-tests-6407251.html
10:04 (IST)
A super informative and visually pleasing introductory video on Vikram lander, by ISRO
https://youtu.be/qcAScK5lddw
09:35 (IST)
This is the Vikram lander that will be soft-landing on the moon.
It has been named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian science program. The rover is tucked inside it and will roll out after it is given the 'All Clear' from the ISRO scientists on Earth.
09:24 (IST)
Enjoy this funny li'l nugget from ISRO
We have the same wishes for Vikram, Orbiter.— ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2019
Want to stay in touch with Vikram and Pragyan as they make their way to the untouched lunar South Pole and uncover its many mysteries? Then keep an eye out for the next edition of #CY2Chronicles! pic.twitter.com/2iA8W2lxtR
09:06 (IST)
Hey guys,
The countdown for Vikram's landing has began. We at Tech2 are super pumped!
You can read all about the Chandrayaan 2 mission on our dedicated site
Chandrayaan 2 is India's second mission to the moon. It was launched a week late, on 22 July at 2.46 pm, after being initially called off due to a minor leak in one of the fuel tanks.
Between 1.30-2.30 am, 7 September, the lander Vikram is expected to make its final descent to the moon. Indian space research Organisation chairperson K Sivan has said that this will be the most stressful 15 minutes in the entire mission.
If all goes well with the soft-landing, the rover Pragyan will roll out of the lander after all the systems are checked.
The third part of the mission, the orbiter, with a mission life of one year, will orbit the moon and map the surface.
The lander first separated from the orbiter on 2 September. It then completed two de-orbiting manoeuvres successfully, on 3 and 4 September.
Before that, the orbiter-lander module made five orbit raising manoeuvres around Earth to save fuel while also getting closer to its final destination.
India will join the ranks of three other countries, USA, Russia, and China if the lander completes its soft-landing.
