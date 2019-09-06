Friday, September 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE Updates: Vikram lander's 18-hr countdown begins to its first and only attempt at soft-landing on the moon

tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2019 09:28:02 IST

This is India's second mission to the moon and the first time it will be landing on the moon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE


Chandrayaan 2 is India's second mission to the moon. It was launched a week late, on 22 July at 2.46 pm, after being initially called off due to a minor leak in one of the fuel tanks.

Between 1.30-2.30 am, 7 September, the lander Vikram is expected to make its final descent to the moon. Indian space research Organisation chairperson K Sivan has said that this will be the most stressful 15 minutes in the entire mission.

If all goes well with the soft-landing, the rover Pragyan will roll out of the lander after all the systems are checked.

Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE Updates: Vikram landers 18-hr countdown begins to its first and only attempt at soft-landing on the moon

Chandrayaan 2 composite orbiting the moon before the lander's separation. Image: ISRO

The third part of the mission, the orbiter, with a mission life of one year, will orbit the moon and map the surface.

The lander first separated from the orbiter on 2 September. It then completed two de-orbiting manoeuvres successfully, on  3 and 4 September.

Before that, the orbiter-lander module made five orbit raising manoeuvres around Earth to save fuel while also getting closer to its final destination.

India will join the ranks of three other countries, USA, Russia, and China if the lander completes its soft-landing.



top reviews

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (256GB, 8GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (256GB, 8GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 7A (16GB, 2GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi 7A (16GB, 2GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Jabra Move Style Edition

Jabra Move Style Edition

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


also see

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: What ISRO must do to make benefits of the moon mission accessible to the common man

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: What ISRO must do to make benefits of the moon mission accessible to the common man
Chandrayaan 2's first image of the moon features iconic lunar landmarks, captured 2,650 km from the surface

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2's first image of the moon features iconic lunar landmarks, captured 2,650 km from the surface

Aug 23, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: A step-by-step look at the Vikram lander's 47-day journey to the moon

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: A step-by-step look at the Vikram lander's 47-day journey to the moon

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 is a very, very complex operation, says ISRO ex-chief Madhavan Nair

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 is a very, very complex operation, says ISRO ex-chief Madhavan Nair

Sep 04, 2019
Meghalaya student to watch Chandrayaan 2 live with PM Narendra Modi in ISRO control room

chandrayaan 2

Meghalaya student to watch Chandrayaan 2 live with PM Narendra Modi in ISRO control room

Aug 30, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: Lander Vikram to make its first in-orbit manoeuvre around the moon by 9.45pm today

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: Lander Vikram to make its first in-orbit manoeuvre around the moon by 9.45pm today

Sep 03, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019