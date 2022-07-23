Chandrashekhar Azad 116th Birth Anniversary: Find inspiring quotes and facts about the revolutionary

Azad was born on 23 July, 1906 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhabha village as Chandra Shekhar Tiwari. He began his journey as a revolutionary in 1920 after participating in Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement

The nation remembers Chandrashekhar Azad on his birth anniversary today. He played a significant role in the country's struggle for independence and remains an inspiration till date.

Azad was born on 23 July, 1906 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhabha village as Chandra Shekhar Tiwari. He began his journey as a revolutionary in 1920 after participating in Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement.

Azad was moved by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place on 13 April, 1919 and was inspired by the clarion call for India's independence. After the suspension of the Non-cooperation Movement, Azad joined the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) formed by writer and revolutionary leader Ram Prasad Bismil. Later, he grew to become the chief strategist of the association.

On his 116th birth anniversary here are few inspiring quotes and interesting facts about the fearless revolutionary:

Motivating Quotes:

Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day, because success is a fight between you and yourself.

I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood.

If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins.

A plane is always safe on the ground, but it is not made for that. Always take some meaningful risks in life to achieve great heights.

Aisi jawaani kisi kaam ki nahi jo apni matrbhoomi ke kaam na aa sake. (which roughly means to – ‘For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland’.)

Interesting Facts:

His mother always wanted him to become a Sanskrit scholar, so he was sent to Kashi Vidhyapeeth for further studies.

He was only 15 when he was first arrested for joining Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement. As punishment, he was given 15 whiplashes.

During his stay in jail, young Chandra Shekhar said his name was ‘Azad’ (Freedom), his residence was 'jail' and father’s name was ‘Swatantrata’ (Independence). It is said that this was how he got the name 'Azad'.

Azad joined the HRA after Mahatma Gandhi suspended the Non-cooperation Movement. The association was formed by Bismil, Shachindra Nath Bakshi, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Jogesh Chandra Chatterjee. The HRA, including Azad, was involved in the Kakori Train robbery.

Within no time, Azad rose through the ranks and became one of the main strategists of the association. He often signed as Balraj when he issued statements as the commander-in-chief of the HRA. After the death of Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh also became part of the HRA. He, along with Azad, reorganised the group to fight against British imperialism. The group was renamed as Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA).

The popular Alfred Park in Allahabad was where Azad spent his last moments. He killed himself with his revolver during an encounter with the police on 27 February 1931, to fulfil his vow that he would not be arrested alive by the British government. The park was later renamed as Chandrasekhar Azad Park.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.