Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Monday said it has formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations that objectionable videos of several women students of Chandigarh University had been recorded by a hosteller.

“Three arrests including that of a student and two others from Himachal have been made. We have seized their electronic devices. Following CM’s orders, high-level probe will be done. Three-member all-women SIT will conduct investigation under supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Deo,” Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

He said the the team will thoroughly probe the case and no person involved will be spared.

“Investigations are going on at full pace,” he added.

The DGP appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony.

“Do not fall for unverified rumours. Let’s work together for peace in society,” he said.

Protests had rocked the campus in Punjab’s Mohali since Saturday night and they continued till early morning on Monday.

Meanwhile, the students ended their protest in the early hours of Monday after the district administration and police assured them of a fair and transparent investigation into the case.

The university on Monday suspended two wardens for negligence and also declared “non-teaching days” till 24 September.

