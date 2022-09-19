Chandigarh University row: One arrested, another detained by Punjab police

Both the accused were handed over to Punjab Police from Rohur and Dhalli police stations respectively

Punjab: Amid the ongoing row over the alleged leak of objectionable videos of women students which went viral from Chandigarh University’s campus, the Punjab Police has detained one person while another was arrested.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sunny Mehta, 23, and belongs to a local village under Rohru Sub division of Shimla district, nearly 130 km away from the northern town.

The detained person has been identified as Rankaj Verma, 31.

The accused were handed over to Punjab Police from Rohur and Dhalli police stations respectively. A team led by Dr Monika, Shimla’s superintendent of police, arrested the accused, according to ANI.

The police had earlier arrested one student in the case.

Massive protests rocked the campus of Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali over allegations that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded by a hosteller, following which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a probe.

Till 18 September, 2022, night, the protests raged on the university’s campus with the senior authorities from the district administration, police, and university trying to appease the students.

Protesting students alleged that the videos of girl students taking a bath in the hostel were recorded by the accused. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also alleged that the girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide after the video went viral. However, police denied the suicide attempts claim.

