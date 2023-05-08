Chandigarh: Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre

The first-of-its-kind Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chandigarh on Monday.

Present on the occasion were Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher among others.

Dedicated to the nation India’s first IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh today. This Centre is a testament to the courage and dedication of all those who have served in the IAF and a reminder of their invaluable contributions in protecting the nation. pic.twitter.com/7qfUzoCopg — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 8, 2023

The Centre has been set up under a memorandum of understanding between the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the IAF which was signed last year.

The IAF chief had visited the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre last month to review its progress.

Spread over 17,000 square feet, this is the first heritage centre of the IAF and depicts its role in various wars, including in 1965, 1971 and the Kargil war, and the Balakot air strike through murals and memorabilia.

Its exhibits will be a source of inspiration for future generations and will showcase the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, officials said.

