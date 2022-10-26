When the traditional approach to spreading a crucial message doesn’t work, then an innovative method might solve the problem. And this is what a Chandigarh policeman has done recently. A video has been shared on Twitter in which a police official from Chandigarh sings a song in the same tune as the “Bolo Ta Ra Ra” by Daler Mehndi with different lyrics to send the message of no parking. In the lyrics of the song, he inserts the words “No parking, no parking”. Parking a car at an undesignated spot on the roadside may lead to the vehicle being towed away by the police.

Have a look at this video here:

Punjab police at its best. pic.twitter.com/HF1eNPGBhn — Gagan (@igagankhurana) October 23, 2022

The video has received a wide range of reactions. A user commented that the cop is very famous for singing the same songs with the same music but different lyrics.

Hahahaha. This is from Chandigarh. This paaji is very famous for singing songs with the same music but different lyrics. — Ujala 🌸 (@WhereIsMy_Food) October 23, 2022

A viewer wrote that in every Punjabi, there is a hidden singer.

Sir Ek singer har Punjabi me chupa hota hai vaise 😀 — Ravinder Lamba (@lamba_ravinder) October 25, 2022

Some people appreciated the jolly nature of the cop.

I have never seen such a jolly indian policeman. God bless you bro. — Roshan (@universal17om) October 24, 2022

Some people said that he is a great singer.

What a wonderful way! And a great singer too 🙈 — Neetu Kar (@KarNeetu) October 26, 2022

An individual said that this policeman should sing in an orchestra and not on the roads. He went on to say that the cop has used a good way to send out a message.

This policeman should be singing in an orchestral and not on the roads 😀😀😀 What a good way of sending out a message …. — pintooganguly (@pintooganguly) October 25, 2022

While echoing a similar thought, a user wrote that this policeman should try to join the music industry, and that he is a gem.

He should try in music industry. What a gem🙌 — Ashish Chawria (@AshishK90219769) October 25, 2022

The cop has been identified as ASI Bhupinder Singh. This is not the only time that a police officer has used an innovative method to spread a message. A video was earlier shared on Twitter in which a cop could be seen gently and respectfully putting a helmet on the head of a man who was riding the bike without wearing a helmet. While putting the helmet on the man’s head, he explained to him the traffic rules in the tone of reading a mantra.

Watch this video here:

The policeman joined both of his hands and requested the man to keep wearing a helmet while riding the bike. He further said that if he ever caught the man without wearing a helmet again, then he would charge him a fine which will be five times more.

