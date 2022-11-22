Chandigarh: 25-year-old Shariq arrested for killing 18-year-old Mamta; can't rule out possibility of rape, say police
According to a report, a strained relationship between the accused and the victim is suspected to be the reason for the murder. Shariq is married and his wife lives in Bihar
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing an 18-year-old girl at her house in Burail village in Chandigarh.
The accused was identified as Mohammed Shariq, a native of Bihar while the victim was identified as Mamta, an Indian Express report said.
Police told IE that Shariq strangled Mamta to death when she was alone at her house on 19 November.
A strained relationship between the accused and the victim is suspected to be the reason for the murder, the report added.
According to a Hindustan Times report, Shariq was nabbed after CCTV footage showed him leaving the victim’s home.
According to the IE report Shariq whose wife lives in Bihar was in a relationship with Mamta but later Mamta began maintaining distance from him.
Can’t rule out possibility of rape: Police
Meanwhile, the police have not ruled out the possibility of rape and are awaiting the autopsy report, HT reported.
Shariq has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.
The case comes days after Aftab Poonawala was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces.
With inputs from agencies
