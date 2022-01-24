Champaran: Bihar minister's son open fires gun to scare away children, thrashed by villagers

Bihar minister Narayan Prasad stated that his son did not fire any shots and the car that had been found on the spot was his own. He added that the BJP or the Bihar government had nothing to do with the car

A Bihar minister’s son was beaten up by villagers after he allegedly opened fire to scare away some children who were playing at an orchard owned by the minister. According to news reports, Bablu Kumar, son of state tourism minister and BJP leader Narayan Prasad, fired a gun in the air to clear children from an orchard in West Champaran’s Hardiya Koritola village.

An eyewitness told ANI while some children were playing cricket, some people came and "started beating them, hit a man with the butt of a gun & opened fire. One of them was Narayan's (tourism minister’s) son”.

Champaran: Bihar tourism minister Narayan Prasad's son allegedly opened fire, injured a man. "Kids were playing cricket here; 4-5 people started beating them, hit a man with the butt of a gun & opened fire. One of them was Narayan's (tourism min) son," claims an eyewitness(23.01) pic.twitter.com/UljGmMnVs8 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

As per reports, people with Kumar als0 allegedly hit and injured a man with the butt of the gun.

After Kumar allegedly fired his gun in the air, a stampede took place, leaving as many as 10 children injured, according to ANI. The villagers then took control of the alleged government vehicle used by Kumar and broke the nameplate of the vehicle, which carried the minister’s name.

Furthermore, according to NDTV, Kumar was also beaten up by villagers and fled from the spot. Villagers also snatched the gun from which the shots were allegedly fired.

Police later seized the gun from the villagers. The injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital.

According to news reports, Narayan Prasad later reached the spot and claimed that all accusations levied against his son were false. He also asserted that his son had gone to the orchard after learning about an encroachment, where he and the people accompanying him were robbed of the licensed gun and assaulted.

Prasad also stated that his son did not fire any shots and the car that had been found on the spot was his own. The BJP or the Bihar government had nothing to do with the car, as per the minister. Prasad stated that the accusations were “a political conspiracy” to defame him.

Further investigation in the matter is underway and heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent any law and order violation.

