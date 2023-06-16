Chamba Murder Case: Former CM Jairam Thakur denied entry; demands NIA probe 

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur was on Friday not allowed to enter the Salooni area of Chamba where a mob on Thursday set on fire a house of an alleged murder accused. Thakur was going to meet the family of Manohar Lal, a 21-year-old man who was murdered a few days ago. Jairam Thakur was stopped by the police on the border of Salooni subdivision were Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed by the local administration.

“This incident has shocked the nation. After the incident, there has been anger among the locals. We must not be stopped from meeting the victim’s family,” he said to ANI.

A mob set the house of the accused on fire on Thursday, days after Himachal Police recovered chopped body parts of Dalit Man Manohar Lal dumped in a drain in Bhandal village on June 8,

The district authorities have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Chamba’s Salooni area for two months to prevent further flare-ups.

Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav said there was no casualty in the incident. Videos of mob breaking the police barricades have also gone viral. Musafir Hussain, currently in jail, has been accused of killing a 28-year-old Manohar, reportedly the uncle of a minor girl who he was in a relationship with.

Hussain had allegedly invited Manohar to his house and beat him up with a stick till he fainted and afterwards chopped his body into eight pieces and dumped them into a drain.

Police have since arrested three persons, including Hussain. The other two accused are Farida, Hussain’s wife, and Shabir. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called the killing and subsequent burning of the house unfortunate and not in tune with the “Dev Sanskriti” of Himachal.

He said “the culprits” have already been arrested and if the opposition wants an NIA probe into the matter, he has no objection to it.

“This is a very sensitive matter and the opposition BJP should not try to create tension and drive political mileage from this incident,” Sukhu said.

Sukhu also reviewed the law and order and held a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the context of the Salooni incident in Chamba district and directed them to keep strict vigil.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur who would visit the family of the victim along with state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Friday had demanded an NIA investigation into the murder. Both, the CM and the Leader of the opposition have appealed to people to maintain communal harmony.

