'Chabahar port can improve India-Central Asia trade ties,' says President Ram Nath Kovind in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that the Chabahar port built by India in Iran could be used to improve trade relations between India and the Central Asian countries.

President Kovind on Saturday held delegation-level talks with his Turkmenistan counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at Oguzhar palace Ashgabat.

He said that the Chabahar port built by India in Iran could be used to improve trade between India and Central Asia.

The two heads of the states signed four MoUs. They highlighted the significance of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Ashgabat Agreement on International Transport and Transit Corridor, he added.

"I pointed out that the Chabahar port built by India in Iran could be used to improve trade between India and Central Asia," stated the President. The first MoU was signed between the Financial Monitoring Service at the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Financial Intelligence Unit of India.

While the second MoU was signed between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management; the Program of Cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of India in the fields of Culture and Arts for the period 2022-2025.

Meanwhile, the third MoU was signed between the Ministry of Sports and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in Youth Matters.

"I am confident that the MoU between the Financial Intelligence Unit of India and Financial Monitoring Service of Turkmenistan signed today would strengthen the framework of economic cooperation between the two countries," said President Kovind.

He further stated that connectivity is critical for any trading arrangement. The President further stated that both the leaders also identified new areas of cooperation such as Disaster Management on which they have signed an MoU today.

"I conveyed India's readiness to partner with Turkmenistan in its drive towards digitalization. Space can be another area of mutually beneficial cooperation," he stated.

He further emphasized that the countries shared centuries-old civilizational and cultural linkages. "During the talks, I underlined the importance of holding regular cultural events in each other's territory. I am sure the Programme of Cooperation on Culture and Arts for the period 2022-25, signed today, will give direction to our cultural cooperation," he highlighted.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Ashgabat International Airport in Turkmenistan on Friday afternoon for a three-day official visit.

President Kovind received the guard of honour in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan soon after his arrival. Following this visit ending on 3 April, President Kovind will visit the Netherlands from 4-7 April.

