CGPSC recruitment 2022: Applications invited for ARTO posts from 15 April; check details

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission is will soon begin online registrations for recruitment of various positions such as Assistant Regional Transport Officer and Transport Sub Inspector (Tech). Candidates who wish to apply and are eligible can do so through the commission's official website, psc.cg.gov.in.

The commission will make this opportunity available from 15 April. The registration deadline is 14 May. This recruitment drive is being launched to fill a total of 20 vacancies in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission.

The application fee for all candidates outside of Chhattisgarh is Rs 400, while applicants from the state are excused from paying the fee. Before applying for a position, all aspirants should check the eligibility criteria carefully.

An overview of the eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for the roles available should be between the ages of 24 and 30 years, as of 1 January 2022. Individuals applying for the Assistant Regional Transport Officer should have a Bachelor’s degree in automobile engineering or mechanical engineering from a recognised university. On the other hand, candidates applying for the Transport Sub Inspector (Tech) posts need to have a Diploma in automobile engineering or mechanical engineering from a recognised university.

To have detailed information about the eligibility, including age restrictions, educational requirements, and more, click on this link.

An overview of the CGPSC selection process:

The candidates will be chosen based on two written exams (preliminary and mains), followed by an interview round. The preliminary test will be held in objective mode with a total of 150 questions. Out of the total number of questions, 50 will be of general knowledge regarding Chhattisgarh and the rest will be about mechanical and automobile engineering.

For more details related to the CGPSC recruitment, aspirants can visit the official website of the Commission.

