CGBSE postpones Class 10, 12 board examination till further notice due to coronavirus lockdown; exams were earlier scheduled from 4 May to 8 May

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has postponed the remaining exams of Class 10 and Class 12 till further notice due to the coronavirus lockdown. The exams were scheduled to be held from 4 May to 8 May.

The circular mentioned that earlier the board had decided to postpone some of the exams for Classes 10 and 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic and hold them between 4 May and 8 May. However, due to the extension of the lockdown the exams have been postponed indefinitely. The new dates of the remaining exams will be declared at a later date.

The Chhattisgarh government earlier this month decided to directly promote students of Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 as rising number of coronavirus cases had led to closure of schools for a long time.

The Bhupesh Baghel government had ordered closure of schools from 19 March and deferred High School and Higher Secondary School exams due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chhattisgarh has over 35 cases of coronavirus. However, the state has not lost a single life to the deadly virus. Several state governments have been busy contemplating what steps should be taken to conduct remaining exams once the lockdown eases.

Andhra Pradesh too saw a similar move with the state education minister Adimulapu Suresh nouncing that the Class 10 board exams in the state would be held two weeks after lifting of COVID-19 lockdown.

He said the schedule for the Class 10 exam would be released soon.

