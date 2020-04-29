Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams to be held two weeks after lockdown ends, schedule to be released soon, says state education minister  

Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh has said the Class 10 board exams in the state will be held two weeks after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, according to several media reports.

The minister said the schedule for the Class 10 examinations would be released soon, according to a report in The Hindu .

The announcement by Suresh came after Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held a meeting with state education ministers through video conferencing.

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate board exams were slated to be conducted from 31 March to 8 April. The exams were deferred in view of the rising cases of coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the infection.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

The state education minister said the exams would be conducted adhering to all the safety guidelines such as social distancing.

Pokhriyal had asked education ministers of states to make use of digital education, online classes to help students continue learning during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the education department to prepare the time-table for SSC exams.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has over 1330 cases of COVID-19. The deadly virus has claimed the lives of over 30 people in the state. Across India, coronavirus has infected close to 32,000 people and killed over 1,000.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 20:11:15 IST

Tags : Andhra Pradesh Board SSC Exam, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Exams, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Exams Date, AP Class 10 Exams, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, NewsTracker