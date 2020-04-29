Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams to be held two weeks after lockdown ends, schedule to be released soon, says state education minister
Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh has said the Class 10 board exams in the state will be held two weeks after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, according to several media reports.
The minister said the schedule for the Class 10 examinations would be released soon, according to a report in The Hindu .
The announcement by Suresh came after Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held a meeting with state education ministers through video conferencing.
According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate board exams were slated to be conducted from 31 March to 8 April. The exams were deferred in view of the rising cases of coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the infection.
Follow latest updates on coronavirus outbreak
The state education minister said the exams would be conducted adhering to all the safety guidelines such as social distancing.
Pokhriyal had asked education ministers of states to make use of digital education, online classes to help students continue learning during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the education department to prepare the time-table for SSC exams.
According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has over 1330 cases of COVID-19. The deadly virus has claimed the lives of over 30 people in the state. Across India, coronavirus has infected close to 32,000 people and killed over 1,000.
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 20:11:15 IST
Tags : Andhra Pradesh Board SSC Exam, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Exams, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Exams Date, AP Class 10 Exams, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 29: Vietnam squashes COVID-19 curve, preliminary Remdesivir data released
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 29: Over 1,000 deaths and 31,787 cases so far, Punjab extends lockdown by 2 weeks
-
Are COVID-19 government schemes working for the rural poor?
-
Irrfan Khan’s death is a reminder that medical emergencies other than COVID-19 demand our urgent attention too
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 28: US crosses 1 million cases, faulty masks distributed in Japan and UK reaches peak
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 28: NITI Aayog Delhi sealed, higher than average death rate in Maharashtra & Gujarat
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths; confirmed infections jump to 9,318, toll at 400
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Centre says new guidelines on movement of migrants, students to be effective from 4 May