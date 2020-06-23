CGBSE Class 10 result 2020 DECLARED: Chhattisgarh Board announces Class 10th marks; visit results.cg.nic.in to check your results

CGBSE 10th result 2020 declared| The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced Class 10 board exam results today (23 June) at 11 am on its official website. Students who appeared for the exam can visit cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in to check their scores.

Follow LIVE updates on Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result here

This year, over 3.84 lakh students have registered for class 10 and over 2.66 lakh students registered for class 12 board exams with Chhattishgarh Board, reports Indian Express.

Students can also check their marks.

In the academic year 2019, over 7.69 lakh students appeared in CGBSE class 10 and class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage for class 10, was 68.20 percent, which was a rise from 2018 when 68.04 percent cleared class 10 exams. While 77.70 percent girls passed last year, 68.25 percent boys cleared the exams.

Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 results on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the tab with the title for the exam results and select it.

Step 3: A dropdown will appear with the choice of selecting the examination you have attempted. Here, Select High School Examination (Class 10) 2020. Click on the Main examination.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to fill in the details such as your CGBSE Class 10 roll number and the provided captcha.

Step 5: After entering the necessary details, click on 'Submit'.

Step 6: Your CGBSE Class 10 result will appear on your screen. Download it and take a printout of the CGBSE Class 10 scorecard for future reference.

However, in case of heavy traffic, as it happens often, the Chhattisgarh board's official website may slow down. In that case, students should not panic and instead, check alternative websites for their scores. They can also opt for SMS service.

List of alternate websites

– results.cg.nic.in

– indiaresults.com

– examresults.net

Supplementary exams will be conducted for students who failed to qualify for exams this year. For more information, students can check the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in