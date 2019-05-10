CGBSE 10th Result 2019 declared: Nisha Patel tops Class 10 board exams with 93.33%; check scores on cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th Result 2019 declared | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced Class 10 board exam results today (10 May) at (1pm) on its official website.

Nisha Patel has topped the CGBSE Class 10 examination with 93.33 percent this year.

The overall pass percent of CGBSE Class 10 Result 2019 is 68 percent.

Follow LIVE updates here.

Students who appeared for the exam can visit cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in to check their results. The CGBSE exam for Class 10 were held from 1 March to 23 March.

The result published on the official website only serves as a provisional certificate. Students must collect their CGBSE Class 10 marksheet issued by the board from their respective schools or the exam centers.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official CGBSE website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the student corner and click on 'Exam Results'.

Step 3: Select 'High School Examination (Class 10) 2019' from the list.

Step 4: Once directed to the page, enter your roll number and other details as mentioned on the admit card.

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on your screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

Step 6: Students can also check their result directly on Firstpost, by entering their details in the following portal.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for Class 10th was recorded at 68.6 percent. The pass percentage for boys was 66 percent and girls, 69.40 percent.

Supplementary exams will be conducted in June for students who fail to qualify the exams this year. For more information, students can check the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.