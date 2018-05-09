Chhattisgarh CGBSE results 2018: Class 10 and Class 12 board results declared, check your score on results.cg.nic.in

The results for Chhatisgarh Board High School (10th) and Intermediate (12th) have been declared. The students can check the results on the board's official website results.cg.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10th stands at 68.6percent while the pass percentage for boys is 66 percent and for girls, 69.40 percent.

The top 3 rank holders in Class 10th are as follows:

Rank 1: Yagyesh Chauhan — 98.33 percent

Rank 2: Mansi Mishra — 98 percent

Rank 3: Anurag Dubey — 97.67 percent

Meanwhile, for Class 12th, the pass percentage stands at 74.45 for boys and for girls it is 79.40. A total of 2,72,000 students appeared for Class 12th examination this year.

Here are the top 3 rank holders for Class 12th:

Rank 1: Shiv Kumar Pandey — 98.40 percent

Rank 2: Sandhya Kaushik — 97.40 percent

Rank 3: Shubham Gandharva — 97.20percentt

Rank 3: Shubham Kumar Gupta — 97.20 percent

Here is how you can check your score CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2018:

Step 1) Click on the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2) Look for the link which says Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Results 2018 or CGBSE Result 2018

Step 3) Click on the relevant link

Step 4) Enter roll number and other details

Step 5) Download your Chhattisgarh GBSE Class 12 Result 2018 and take printout for future reference