CGBSE 10th Result 2019 declared: 68% clear Chhattisgarh board Class 10 exams; girls outperform boys by whopping 9 percentage point margin

CGBSE 10th Result 2019 declared | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced Class 10 board exam results today (10 May) on its official website cgbse.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage of CGBSE Class 10 students has been recorded at 68 percent.

The CGBSE held Class 10 examination between 1 March till 23 March.

Follow LIVE updates here.

While 77.70 percent girls passed, 68.25 percent boys cleared the exams.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official CGBSE website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the student corner and click on 'Exam Results'.

Step 3: Select 'High School Examination (Class 10) 2019' from the list.

Step 4: Once directed to the page, enter your roll number and other details as mentioned on the admit card.

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on your screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

Step 6: Students can also check their result directly on Firstpost, by entering their details in the following portal.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for the Chhattisgarh Class 10 exams was 68.6 percent. The pass percentage for boys was 66 percent, girls took the lead with 69.40 percent.

Students can also receive their result via SMS by following the steps below: SMS - CG10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.