CGBSE 10th Result 2019 Date: Chhattisgarh board to declare Class 10 results today on official website cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th Result 2019 Date | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam results today (10 May) at 1 pm on its official website. Students can visit cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in to check their results.

The CGBSE Class 10 exams were held from 1 March to 23 March.

The result published on the official website only serves as a provisional certificate. Students must collect their CGBSE Class 10 marksheet issued by the board from their respective schools or the exam centres.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official CGBSE website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Select the student corner and click on 'Exam Results'.

Step 3: Select 'High School Examination (Class 10) 2019' from the list.

Step 4: Once directed to the page, enter your roll number and other details as mentioned on the admit card to log in.

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result is displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for Class 10th was 68.6 percent. The pass percentage for boys was 66 percent. Girls fared better with 69.40 percent.

Supplementary exams will be conducted for students who fail to qualify the exams this year. For more information, students can check the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in Chhattisgarh.

