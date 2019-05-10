CGBSE 10th result 2019 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board releases Class 10 results; check score at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th result 2019 Date | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the Class 10 board exam results today (Friday, 10 May) on its official website at around 1 pm. Students who appeared for the exam can visit cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in to check their results.

The CGBSE Exam for Class 10 commenced from 1 March till 23 March. The result published on the official website serves as a provisional certificate, students must collect their CGBSE Class 10 mark sheet issued by the board from their respective schools or the examination centers.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the student corner and click on Exam Results.

Step 3: Select High School Examination (Class 10) 2019 from the list.

Step 4: Once directed to the page, fill in your roll number and other details as mentioned on the admit card to log-in

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result is displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out of it for future use.

Candidates who are not qualified or who are not satisfied with the CGBSE 10 result 2019 can appear once again by registering for the Improvement or Supplementary examination. The improvement or Supplementary exam will be conducted in the month of July 2019.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for Class 10th was recorded at 68.6 percent while the pass percentage for boys was 66 percent, girls took the lead with 69.40 percent.

The CGBSE is also expected to release the Class 12 results tomorrow at 1 pm.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Chhatisgarh. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Chhattisgarh.

