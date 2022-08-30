CEO asks freshers to work 18 hours a day without 'rona-dhona'; slammed online

Bombay Shaving Company founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande, in a Linkedin post, has suggested that freshers must work 18 hours a day.

A social media post has sparked indignant responses from Internet users at a time when we come across several discussions regarding the extended work hours in organisations. The founder and CEO of the Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande, in an update on Linkedin, stated that freshers should work 18 hours per day. According to the entrepreneur, when a guy is 22 years old and getting his first job, he should throw himself into it without complaining about anything. “Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18-hour days for at least 4-5 years,” he added.

Read the post here.

In addition, Deshpande termed it “early” in a jab at young professionals who think it’s important to maintain a balance between “work life, family, and rejuvenation.” The main focus should be on work and it can take as many as 5 years to build that flex, as per him. It didn’t end here. Deshpande has further asked the freshers to work hard without “Random rona-dhona”.

Deshpande concluded, “Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it.” However, Deshpande was quite concerned that his post might cast doubt on the corporate culture of his own company. Referring to it, he has requested to have a word with him or anyone in the Bombay Shaving Company.

Since being shared, the post has grabbed the attention of a lot of people. Users wasted no time in calling the post “toxic.” Some of them also went on to say that it is nothing but a promotion of the concept called “corporate slavery.” A person said, “I usually never comment on LinkedIn posts but this one is so toxic that the guy even took down his profile pic so that he is not recognised in public.” Another reminded Deshpande, “Freshers are humans and not machines.”

