'Centre to send 10 companies of paramilitary forces to Punjab by evening,' says Bhagwant Mann
The Punjab chief minister said he also discussed issues related to border security and appointment in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in Chandigarh among others
New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured him of providing 10 paramilitary or Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies to Punjab by this evening.
Mann made the statement while speaking to the media after his meeting with Shah at his North Block office.
"10 paramilitary companies have been already sent to Punjab earlier. Union Home Minister has assured to provide 10 more paramilitary companies by today evening to maintain law and order in Punjab," Mann said.
Mann said he also requested Home Minister to provide anti-drone technologies to the Punjab government to tackle the smuggling of arms and ammunition as well as drugs.
He further said that the Home Minister has assured to provide all necessary help to the Punjab government to keep the state safe from anti-India activities.
Mann also discussed ongoing farmers' protests near the Chandigarh- Mohali border, demanding a bonus on the wheat prices, with the home minister.
Patiala violence: A clear case of political indifference and administrative lapses
Clear directives from the government to all administrative officers for unbiased, impartial and prompt application of rule of law must be enforced with immediate effect
Punjab: Congress delegation meets DGP over 'deteriorating' law and order situation
Apprising the DGP about the prevailing law and order situation, the delegation alleged, "For the last two months, Punjab has seen alarming deterioration in the law and order situation"
Farmers protest: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls agitation near Chandigarh-Mohali border unwarranted, says ready for talks
Farmers in Punjab sat on a protest after being stopped from heading to Chandigarh to press the government for a bonus on wheat crop and allow paddy sowing from 10 June