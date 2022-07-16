Centre to remove 71 obsolete laws in Parliament's Monsoon Session, says Kiren Rijiju

'It is a matter of concern that today there are about five crore cases pending in courts across the country,' the Union Law Minister said

Jaipur: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday noted that the Central government has identified 1,824 obsolete laws and in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament it will deliberate to remove 71 such laws.

Speaking at the 18th All India Legal Services Meet here, Rijiju said, "It is a matter of concern that today there are about five crore cases pending in courts across the country. To reduce these cases, government and judiciary need to work in coordination."

"We should reduce the compliances which are working as a burden on the lives of common people. Till now, we have removed 1,486 obsolete laws and provisions. We have also identified 1,824 such laws. In the upcoming parliamentary season, I am committed to removing 71 such acts," he added.

The Law Minister emphasized that justice should not be limited to the privileged and accessible to the common man. "Today, there are many lawyers in the Supreme Court who charge Rs 10-15 lakh per hearing. How can a common man afford it? The court should not be only for the privileged. I believe the doors of justice should be open to all," said Rijiju.

The central government will seek to push several legislations during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning 18 July and its legislative agenda includes 24 bills for passage, sources told ANI.

The first day of the Monsoon Session will see voting for the presidential election.

Some of the bills that are in the pending list include The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022. The bill is pending in the Lok Sabha. The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Lok Sabha and in the upcoming session, it is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha. The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was passed by Lok Sabha and is yet to be passed by Rajya Sabha.

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 is pending in Lok Sabha. The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 and The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 are also pending in Lok Sabha.

The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament will have a total of 17 working days and will conclude on 12 August.

(With inputs from ANI)

