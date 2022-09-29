New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari tweeted on Thursday that a minimum of six airbags will become mandatory from 1 October, 2023. Earlier the proposal was to implement the six air bag rule from 1 October 2022.

The proposal was deferred after “considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario.”

Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 29, 2022

“Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority,” he tweeted.

Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 29, 2022

According to the Vahan portal, a motor vehicle falling under the M1 category is one that is used to transport passengers and has no more than eight seats total, not including the driver’s seat.

The MoRTH had released a draft notification on 14 January, 2022, requiring vehicles of category M1, manufactured after 1 October, 2022, to be equipped with two side/side torso airbags, one for each person occupying a front row outboard seat, and two side curtain/tube airbags, one for each person occupying an outboard seat.

However, some automakers opposed the law requiring six airbags in cars, arguing that it would increase the economic burden on consumers shopping for entry-level vehicle, reported moneycontrol.

With inputs from moneycontrol

