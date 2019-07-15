Centre tells Lok Sabha of Rs 82,000 cr sanctioned over past three years for development of particularly vulnerable tribal groups

New Delhi: The Centre has sanctioned more than Rs 82,000 crore in the last three years for the socio-economic development of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) in the country, according to data shared in Parliament.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta told Lok Sabha that her ministry administers a scheme — Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups — that covers the 75 identified PVTGs in 18 states and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The scheme aims at planning a socio-economic development of PVTGs in a comprehensive manner while retaining the culture and heritage of the communities by adopting a habitat-level development approach.

Under the scheme, the ministry sanctioned Rs 25,000 crore in the financial year 2018-19 and Rs 23,946 crore in 2017-18. It had set aside Rs 33,799 crore under the scheme in 2016-17.

The minister informed that the projects taken up under this scheme are demand driven.

"Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to the state/UT governments based on their proposals for development of tribal people in the sectors of education, housing, land distribution, land development, agricultural development, animal husbandry, construction of link roads, installation of non-conventional sources of energy for lighting purpose, etc for the comprehensive socio-economic development of PVTGs," she said.

