Centre plans to begin work on 18 ropeway projects spanning 90 km in next few months

New Delhi: The Centre is planning to start 18 ropeway projects totalling nearly 90 km in the next few months, bids for which had been invited last week. One of the ropeway projects will connect Srinagar’s famous Shankaracharya Temple set atop a hill, one will pan the river Krishna in Andhra to the Srisailam Jyotirlingas temple in Kurnool, while a third arterial one will connect the Leh Palace to the rest of the valley in Ladakh.

The government will possibly begin work on a two-kilometre-long ropeway to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain initially. It has also invited tenders for the construction of the project, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the temple on October 11.

The Union government has more such projects in the pipeline, work for which will take off soon. Some of the ropeway projects will connect Jammu & Kashmir to Leh, the northeast– Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur as well as the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

A 2 km long ropeway project will connect Darshan Deopdi to Shivkhori in Jammu and Kashmir, while a 12-km-long ropeway project will be built in Tamil Nadu from Palani to Kodaikanal, a popular tourist destination.

Another project will be a nearly 7-km-long ropeway to the Kodachadri Hills in Udupi district, Karnataka, and an over 3-km-long one to the Bijli Mahadev Temple in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Ropeways often pose as an attractive mode of transport for tourists in mountainous terrains. Earlier this year, the Centre had also asked for tenders to develop a ropeway in Varanasi, one to the Kedarnath temple and one to Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand which are expected to be finalised by the end of this year, officials said.

The government is also conducting feasibility studies to build five more ropeway projects totalling about 30 kilometres in Uttarakhand. A proposal is also being considered for building a five-km-long ropeway in Nashik to Trimbakeshwar.

