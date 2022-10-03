Centre not planning to scrap Ministry of Minority Affairs

New Delhi: The Central government is not planning to scrap the Ministry of Minority Affairs and merge it with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as there is no such proposal under consideration.

Earlier, a media report claimed that Centre is likely to scrap the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

“A media report published in @DeccanHerald is claiming that the Central government is likely to scrap the Ministry of Minority Affairs and will merge it with @MSJEGOI This Claim is #FAKE. No such Proposal is under consideration,” read a post on the official Twitter handle of PIB Fact Check.

A media report published in @DeccanHerald is claiming that the Central government is likely to scrap the Ministry of Minority Affairs and will merge it with @MSJEGOI#PIBFactCheck ▶️ This Claim is #FAKE ▶️ No such Proposal is under consideration pic.twitter.com/RcTtyzyw59 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 3, 2022

Smriti Irani is currently the Minority Affairs Minister.

