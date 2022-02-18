Centre may postpone NEET-Masters of Dental Surgery exam by more than a month to 21 May

The date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses has already been shifted to 31 July from 31 March

New Delhi: NEET-MDS examination 2022 may be postponed by four to six weeks and the date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses may be fixed at 31 July, 2022 instead of 31 March, 2022, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

"It is informed that the matter has been examined in this Ministry and in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS. NEET-PG 2022 examination, it has been decided by the Competent Authority that the date for the conduct of examination 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022," reads the Union Health Ministry's letter.

"It has also been decided by the Competent Authority that the date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses may be fixed at 31 July 2022 instead of 31 March 2022," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

