Centre imposes ban on separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for 'anti-national' activities

New Delhi: Separatist group Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned Thursday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged anti-national and subversive activities, officials said.

A notification on the ban was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The separatist group is alleged to be involved in anti-national and subversive activities in the country and is in close touch with militant outfits.

Security forces launched a crackdown on separatist forces and arrested many leaders and cadres of the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir after the 14 February terrorist attack in Pulwama, in which 42 CRPF personnel were killed.

