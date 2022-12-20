Centre asks states to ramp up genome sequencing as COVID cases rise across China, other nations

New Delhi: ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, US, South Korea, Brazil & China, it’s essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network, Union Health Secretary wrote to States & UTs.

All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the states and UTs.

The Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19, issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in June 2022 calls for early detection, isolation, testing, and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Therefore, monitoring the trends of existing variants is of crucial importance, the advisory added.

China’s worst COVID outbreak in recent months

In the Chinese capital Beijing, local authorities on Tuesday reported just five deaths from COVID-19 — up from two the previous day.

The end to mandatory testing has made the toll of China’s COVID surge difficult to track, with authorities last week admitting it is now “impossible” to tally the full scale of the sick.

Hospitals are struggling and pharmacy shelves have been stripped bare in the wake of the Chinese government’s sudden decision last month to lift nearly three years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.

