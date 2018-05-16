You are here:
Centre asks security agencies not to launch operations in Kashmir during Ramadan, forces reserve right to retaliate

India FP Staff May 16, 2018 17:06:03 IST

The Centre on Wednesday accepted the Mehbooba Mufti government's proposal of halting security operations in the Kashmir Valley during Ramadan.

File image of home minister Rajnath Singh. AFP

Last week, Mehbooba Mufti had requested that security force operations be halted during Amarnath Yatra and Ramadan. She had said that an all-party delegation from the state would request the prime minister to consider the announcement of a unilateral ceasefire as was done in 2002 during the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Mufti welcomed the Centre's decision, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh for their personal  intervention.

"The month of Ramadan is a harbinger of peace & such a decision will go a long way in creating a peaceful and amicable environment for a sustained dialogue", she said.

Mufti's appeal earlier faced opposition from the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, which had called the step against 'national interest.' The party's state unit said militants were demoralised due to Army action and a unilateral ceasefire would ease pressure and allow them to re-energise.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 17:06 PM

