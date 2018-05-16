Centre asks security agencies not to launch operations in Kashmir during Ramadan, forces reserve right to retaliate

The Centre on Wednesday accepted the Mehbooba Mufti government's proposal of halting security operations in the Kashmir Valley during Ramadan.

HM Shri @rajnathsingh has informed the Chief Minister, J&K of Centre’s decision. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) May 16, 2018

Security Forces to reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people. Government expects everyone to cooperate in this initiative and help the Muslim brothers & sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully and without any difficulties. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) May 16, 2018

It is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) May 16, 2018

Last week, Mehbooba Mufti had requested that security force operations be halted during Amarnath Yatra and Ramadan. She had said that an all-party delegation from the state would request the prime minister to consider the announcement of a unilateral ceasefire as was done in 2002 during the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Mufti welcomed the Centre's decision, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh for their personal intervention.

"The month of Ramadan is a harbinger of peace & such a decision will go a long way in creating a peaceful and amicable environment for a sustained dialogue", she said.

Mufti's appeal earlier faced opposition from the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, which had called the step against 'national interest.' The party's state unit said militants were demoralised due to Army action and a unilateral ceasefire would ease pressure and allow them to re-energise.

With inputs from PTI