You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mehbooba Mufti after all-party meet: Centre should announce unilateral ceasefire during Ramadan, Amarnath Yatra

India IANS May 09, 2018 20:58:13 IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who chaired an all-party meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state, said the Central government would be approached with a request to halt security force operations during the forthcoming holy Muslim month of Ramadan and the ensuing Amarnath Yatra.

File image of Mehbooba Mufti. AFP

File image of Mehbooba Mufti. AFP

The meeting was here to work out a consensus among political parties as to what should be the best course of action to defuse the prevailing tension in Kashmir.

Briefing media persons afterwards, Mehbooba Mufti said all political parties participated in the meeting and everybody was concerned about the present situation.

"One good thing that happened today was that every party wanted the implementation of the agenda of alliance between the PDP and the BJP which is a visionary document detailing the best way to address the problems here," she said, adding that it was agreed that it was agreed that an all-party delegation would be formed after working out modalities with principal opposition party, the National Conference.

"The delegation would approach the prime minister to appeal him to consider the announcement of a unilateral ceasefire as was done in 2002 during the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the approaching holy month of Ramadan, Eid festival and the Amarnath Yatra," she said.

The delegation would also request the prime minister to work out the ways and means to reach out to the people, especially the youth, said the chief minister.

Ramadan begins on 17 May this year.

In addition to ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the meeting was attended by leaders of the National Conference, the Congress, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, and some independent MLAs.

National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar told reporters that his party has assured the government that whatever concrete steps it takes to defuse the present vo latile situation in the state would be supported by them.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 20:58 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores