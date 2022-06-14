Centre approves MoA by India for establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Centre in Colombo
The main objectives of the BIMSTEC TTF are to coordinate, facilitate and strengthen cooperation in technology transfer among the BIMSTEC member states by promoting the transfer of technologies, sharing of experiences and capacity building
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a Memorandum of Association by India for establishment of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Technology Transfer Facility which was signed by the BIMSTEC member countries at the 5th BIMSTEC Summit held at Colombo, Sri Lanka on 30 March.
The main objectives of the BIMSTEC TTF are to coordinate, facilitate and strengthen cooperation in technology transfer among the BIMSTEC Member States by promoting the transfer of technologies, sharing of experiences and capacity building, read a statement.
The TTF shall facilitate transfer of technologies among the BIMSTEC member states, amongst other things, in areas including biotechnology, nanotechnology, information and communication technology, space technology applications, agricultural technology, food processing technology, pharmaceutical technology automation, new and renewable energy technology automation, new and renewable energy technology, oceanography, nuclear technology applications, E-waste and solid waste management technology, health technologies, technologies pertinent to disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation.
The TTF shall have a governing board and the overall control of activities of the TTF shall be vested in the governing board. It shall consist of one nominee from each member state, the statement added.
The expected outcomes of the BIMSTEC TTF are - Databank of technologies available in BIMSTEC Countries; Repository of information on good practices in the areas of technology transfer management, standards, accreditation, metrology, testing and calibration facilities; Capacity building, sharing of experiences and good practices in development; and Transfer and use of technologies among BIMSTEC countries.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Char Dham yatra: PM Modi praises devotees for keeping places of pilgrimage clean
In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, PM Modi said thousands of devotees are reaching Char Dham every day and some are cleaning near their place of stay, while others are cleaning garbage along the travel route
Cabinet approves MoU signed between India, US in health sector
It will contribute towards the development of new, improved and innovative biomedical tools and technologies to prevent and treat HIV, TB, COVID-19 and other emerging infectious and neglected diseases
Cabinet approves transfer of 10 in-orbit communication satellites to NSIL
The Union Cabinet has also approved increasing the authorised share capital of NSIL from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore