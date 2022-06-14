Centre approves agreement among SCO member states on cooperation in field of youth work

The areas of cooperation includes strengthen cooperation in the field of work with youth and public youth organizations implementing state youth policy, as well as support initiatives aimed at enhancing international youth cooperation

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday was apprised about the agreement signed among the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states on cooperation in the field of youth work among the authorised bodies of the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Consequent upon the adoption of the agreement on 17 September, 2021, by the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on cooperation in the field of youth work, the agreement was signed by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of the Republic of India. The official working language of the SCO Secretariat is Russian and Chinese, read a statement.

The areas of cooperation includes strengthen cooperation in the field of work with youth and public youth organizations (associations) implementing state youth policy, as well as support initiatives aimed at enhancing international youth cooperation.

It further includes training of professional staff in the sphere of work with youth; exchange of scientific, reference and methodological materials, work experience of state bodies, youth public organization, other organizations and associations involved in the implementation of state youth policy and support of youth initiatives; carrying out joint research and activities on various youth policy issues and youth cooperation; exchange of scientific publications, research works on topical issues of preventing youth involvement in destructive structures; promote joint economic and humanitarian initiatives aimed at engaging youth in entrepreneurship and innovative projects to increase their employment and well-being; supporting the activities of the SCO Youth Council, the statement added.

The objective of the agreement is to strengthen mutual trust, friendly relations and cooperation among young people of SCO member states.

Recognising the importance of ensuring the development of youth cooperation as an element of deepening friendly relations among the SCO member states. Seeking to further improve the conditions for youth cooperation based on international experience.

