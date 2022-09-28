Centre appoints senior advocate R Venkataramani as new Attorney General of India
He will succeed KK Venugopal. His appointment comes three days after Mukul Rohatgi declined the government’s offer to return as the Attorney General
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday appointed Senior advocate R Venkataramani as the new Attorney General of India for a period of three years.
He will succeed KK Venugopal whose term ends on 30 September 2022. His appointment comes three days after Mukul Rohatgi declined the central government’s offer to return as the Attorney General.
Venkatramani was appointed by president Droupadi Murmu.
माननीय राष्ट्रपति, श्री आर. वेंकटरमणी, वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता को दिनांक 1 अक्टूबर, 2022 से भारत के महान्यायवादी के पद पर नियुक्त करती हैं।
Honorable President is pleased to appoint Shri R. Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India w.e.f. 1st October 2022. pic.twitter.com/MnChp8TRGv
— Office of Kiren Rijiju (@RijijuOffice) September 28, 2022
Rohatgi was A-G from 2014-17. The Attorney General is the government’s chief legal advisor, as well as its main advocate before the Supreme Court.
Who is Venkataramani?
According to a LiveLaw report, the senior advocate studied at Government Law College, Pondicherry, and began his practice in 1977.
He as a member of the Law Commission of India for two terms in 2010 and 2013 respectively, the report added.
With inputs from agencies
