India

Centre appoints senior advocate R Venkataramani as new Attorney General of India

He will succeed KK Venugopal. His appointment comes three days after Mukul Rohatgi declined the government’s offer to return as the Attorney General

FP Staff September 28, 2022 21:42:44 IST
Centre appoints senior advocate R Venkataramani as new Attorney General of India

Centre appointed senior advocate R Venkataramani as the new Attorney General of India on 28 September 2022. YouTube/LloydLawCollege

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday appointed Senior advocate R Venkataramani as the new Attorney General of India for a period of three years.

He will succeed KK Venugopal whose term ends on 30 September 2022. His appointment comes three days after Mukul Rohatgi declined the central government’s offer to return as the Attorney General.

Venkatramani was appointed by president Droupadi Murmu.

Rohatgi was A-G from 2014-17. The Attorney General is the government’s chief legal advisor, as well as its main advocate before the Supreme Court.

Who is Venkataramani?

According to a LiveLaw report, the senior advocate studied at Government Law College, Pondicherry, and began his practice in 1977.

He as a member of the Law Commission of India for two terms in 2010 and 2013 respectively, the report added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 28, 2022 22:19:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

2G trial: A Raja goes on offensive against Attorney General
Business

2G trial: A Raja goes on offensive against Attorney General

Vahanvati was grilled over a controversial press release related to telecom licenses issued in January 2008.

2G trial: You are deposing falsely, Raja tells Attorney General
Business

2G trial: You are deposing falsely, Raja tells Attorney General

The Attorney General of India GE Vahanvati continued to be in the firing line of the defence lawyers on the second day of his deposition as prosecution witness before a special CBI court in the 2G trial.<br /><br />

91-year-old KK Venugopal agrees to continue as Attorney General for three more months
India

91-year-old KK Venugopal agrees to continue as Attorney General for three more months

The Attorney General usually has a tenure of three years. When Venugopal's first term as AG was to end in 2020, he had requested the government to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age