India's top military post has been lying vacant since the death of General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash on 8 December 2021

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday amended rules for the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff.

The new rules have now made serving three-star officers in the army and their equivalents in the navy and air force eligible to become the CDS.

The guidelines add that officers who have retired in the rank of Lieutenant General or General but have not attained the age of 62 years on the date of appointment will also be considered for the post.

Ministry of Defence issues gazette notifications to amend regulations of 3 defence forces related to appointment of Chief of Defence Staff. For appointing CDS the govt may consider officers who are serving as Lt Gen equivalent or General equivalent ...(1/2) pic.twitter.com/3leGJB4SD4 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

According to NDTV, the amended rules mean that serving officers can supersede their seniors like the army chief to take on the role of the CDS.

India's top military post has been lying vacant since the death of General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash on 8 December 2021.

A four-star general, he became the first-ever CDS after retiring as the army chief.

Chief of Defence Staff's role

The CDS is the principal military advisor to the government.

At the time of the post's creation, the government said that the Department of Military Affairs headed by CDS will oversee the "facilitation of restructuring of Military Commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of joint/theatre commands."

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.