Centre accepts Farooq Khan's resignation as advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor; may join politics

Khan was appointed as the fifth advisor to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on 13 July 2019

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday accepted Farooq Ahmad Khan's resignation as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. Khan had resigned as advisor on Sunday.

“This is to inform that your resignation from the post of advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has been accepted by the competent authority with immediate effect,” read a letter by MHA.

Khan was appointed as the fifth advisor to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on 13 July 2019. As an advisor, Khan’s role as an advisor was related to "food civil supplies and consumer affairs, social welfare, tribal affairs, labour and employment, youth services and sports, election and Haj and Auqaf".

Khan, who is a former IPS, is known for the creation of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) Special Task Force (STF). His grandfather, Colonel Peer Mohammad, the first state president of the J&K’s Bharatiya Jana Sangh, played a vital role in the Indo-Pakistan war during Independence.

Khan joined BJP in 2014 and was appointed the national secretary in BJP in 2015.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.