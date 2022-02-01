Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021: CBSE releases provisional answer key; check details here

Candidates are allowed to raise objections to the provisional answer key. CBSE will not entertain any challenge after the release of the final answer key which is expected later this month

The answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website. Applicants can check and download the answer key through the official website here.

CTET 2021 Answer Key: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of CTET - https://ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, search for CTET Answer Key 2021 link and click on it

Login to the portal by entering credentials

CTET Answer Key 2021 will popup on the screen of your device

Download the CTET Answer Key 2021 and keep a hard copy for further reference

Direct link to CTET Answer Key 2021 is here.

The CBSE conducted the CTET 2021 exam from 13 December, 2021 to 13 January, 2022. However, some papers were deferred due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. The postponed papers were held again on 17 and 21 January this year. The Board had also released the revised hall tickets for the rescheduled exams.

The response sheet and question paper were released on the official website on 24 January this year.

With the response sheet and answer key, applicants can compare their CTET 2021 exam answers and get an estimation of their marks. After comparing the answers, they can also challenge the answer key.

Candidates must know that the CTET Answer Key 2021 consists of important details like subject code, question set, and their correct answers.

It is to be noted that this is the provisional answer key and the Board will release the final answer key after examining the raised objections by the candidates. The CBSE will not entertain any challenge after releasing the final answer key.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET is being conducted to test the eligibility of applicants to teach in CBSE affiliated schools.

For more details and clarity, applicants are advised to visit the official website - https://ctet.nic.in .

