Central Railways recruitment 2022: Walk-in interview for 18 Medical Practitioner posts on 11 January

The Central Railways will hold a walk-in interview for the post of Medical Practitioners, on full time contract basis. Eligible candidates can walk in for the interview on 11 January.

Applicants will have to appear at Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai- 400027, at 11 am on the specified date.

As per the official notification, the interview will be held for a total 18 vacancies. This includes four Physicians, 10 GDMO (MBBS) and four Anaesthetist/Intensivists. The contract will be for a duration of three months from their date of joining, 31 March this year or till the COVID-19 pandemic continues, whichever is earlier.

The number of vacancies can increase or decrease, according to the administrative requirements. If the required number of Anaesthetist or Physicians are not available, the vacancies will be filled by GDMO. Preference will be given to people who can immediately join Dr B.A.M Hospital Byculla.

To be eligible for the vacancies, applicants must have an MBBS degree. The candidates should not more than 53 years of age as on 1 January this year, as per the official circular. Age relaxation will be given to ST/SC/Ex Servicemen and OBC applicants for the vacancies.

For more details on the eligibility criteria, applicants can view the official notification here.

The salary for GDMO will be Rs 75,000 per month, while the Physicians and Anaesthetists will be paid Rs 95,000 per month.

To view the application form for the walk in interview, candidates can visit the official website of the Central Railways at https://cr.indianrailways.gov.in/.

As per the official notice, the shortlisted applicants will be allotted duties by MD/Byculla.

The Central Railways reserved the right to terminate the contract at any time by giving 15 days’ notice, without providing any reason for the same.

For any more details related to the Medical Practitioner recruitment process, applicants are requested to keep visiting the official website of the Central Railways.

