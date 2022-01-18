Central Railway recruitment 2022: Apply for 2,422 apprentice posts at rrccr.com; get direct link here

The merit list will be made on the basis of marks earned in Matric by the applicant, along with the ITI marks scored in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

The Railway Recruitment Cell of Central Railway has invited applications for the engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidates may apply for the post on the official website of Central Railway - https://www.rrccr.com/.

According to the official notification available on the website, the last date to apply for Apprentices vacancies is 16 February till 5 pm.

Methodical procedure to apply is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://www.rrccr.com/

-Click on link that reads, ‘Apply Online’ under the ‘Online application for engagement of Apprentices column’ available at the homepage

-Click on ‘New Registration’ to enter your personal details carefully.

-Then click on ‘Register’ to generate a registration number and password

-Login on the portal with your registration ID and duly fill the application form

-Upload your documents and pay the mentioned application fee

-Submit the form and download a copy of the form to use it in the future

Direct link to apply for the post is here.

Direct link to instructions for Apprentices post is here.

In order to apply for the post, candidates should be of minimum 15 years of age and not more than 24 years of age, as on 17 January 2022. An upper age relaxation of five years is given to applicants of SC/ST category and a three-year relaxation is given to OBC candidates.

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 has to be paid through debit card/credit card/Internet banking or SBI Challan in order to apply for the post.

Selection for the Apprentices post will be done on the basis of a merit list, according to the recruitment advertisement.

The merit list will be made on the basis of marks earned in Matric by the applicant, along with the ITI marks scored in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 2,422 posts under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units of Central Railways.

