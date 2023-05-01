India blocks 14 mobile apps used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with supporters
The apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second Line, Zangi, and Threema among others
The Central Government has blocked as many as 14 messenger mobile applications in Jammu and Kashmir after receiving inputs from intelligence agencies about their apparent link with terror groups.
Sources have revealed that these mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers.
“Agencies keep track of channels used by Overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves. While tracking down one of the communication, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app,” an official said.
With the help of this information, intelligence agencies operating in the valley made a list of apps that pose a threat to the region’s security and do not abide by Indian laws. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was later requested to ban these mobile applications. These apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the official added.
With inputs from agencies
