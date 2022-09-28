Central government bans PFI for 5 years, strict action against affiliated organizations

New Delhi: The central government has declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) as an illegal organization. The government has banned the PFI for a period of five years. In this ban imposed by the Center, all the affiliates and all fronts of the controvertial Islamist organisation have been declared illegal.

Apart from PFI, its affiliate organizations Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imam Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation (Kerala) have also been banned under anti-terrorism law UAPA.

Action continues against PFI

Due to the reports of PFI being involved in anti-national activities, government agencies had been cracking down on the PFI for the last several days. The ED and the NIA have raided several dens of the PFI across the country, due to which there was a huge protest by PFI workers and supporters at multiple locations.

On Tuesday also, the government’s action against the PFI continued. Yesterday, local police and anti-terrorist squads in seven states raided PFI-linked locations and detained more than 170 people associated with the PFI. Many of them were also arrested after interrogation. Earlier on Thursday, raids were conducted at 93 places in 15 states under the leadership of the NIA.

NIA raids against PFI started on Monday night

The documents found in the raids against the PFI on Thursday and the information received after interrogation of the arrested accused were shared with the states. Based on this, local police and anti-terrorist squads conducted simultaneous raids against the PFI on Monday-Tuesday midnight in seven states – Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

The raids started at around 12.30 pm and were completed by morning at most places. In this action, over 150 PFI activists were detained. The maximum number of 75 people have been detained from Karnataka.

