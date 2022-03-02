Central Bank of India recruitment 2022: Application deadline for 19 SO posts concludes today

The recruitment is being held for a total of 19 Scale-III Information Technology Senior Manager posts, according to the official notice.

The recruitment drive for the Specialist Officers post in the Central Bank of India ends today, 2 March. Interested applicants can apply for the vacancies on the official website - centralbankofindia.co.in.

The recruitment is being held for a total of 19 Scale-III Information Technology Senior Manager posts, according to the official notice.

Steps to apply for Central Bank of India recruitment 2022:

― Visit the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in

― Search and click on the Recruitment tab given on the main page

― Select the link to apply for the “Recruitment of Specialist Officers-Tentative vacancies of Scale III-IT for the financial years 2022-23”

― Register yourself on the portal of the Central Bank of India

― Login to fill the Specialist Officer application

― Submit the required application fee as well as the completed form

― Save a copy of the submitted Specialist Officer application for future reference

Direct link is here.

Application fee:

For SC/ST and PWBD candidates, the application fee is Rs 175 + GST. For applicants belonging to all other categories, the fee is Rs 850 + GST.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should be an “Engineering graduate in Computer Science/IT/ECE or MCA/MSc (IT)/MSc (Computer Science) from recognized University/Institute” as per the official notice. Six years of work experience post-qualification is also required. Interested applicants should also have compulsory Solaris/Unix/Linux administration certification.

Applicants applying for the SO post should not be more than 35 years of age. Age relaxation will be given by the Central Bank of India to candidates belonging to reserved categories. For detailed eligibility criteria, view the notice here.

Salary:

The salary range mentioned for the post is Rs 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230.

Selection process:

The Central Bank of India will select candidates on the basis of a written test, followed by a personal interview. The written test is tentative scheduled to be held online on 27 March. Admit cards for the recruitment test are expected to be released on 17 March.

For more details regarding the online written test, selection criteria and other details, individuals can visit the official website of the Central Bank of India.

