'Celebrating India’s diverse cultural traditions': Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani inaugurates Art House at NMACC, Mumbai

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani inaugurated the Art House at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Art House is a dedicated visual art space that opened with Sangam/Confluence, a unique exhibition celebrating India’s diverse cultural impulses and traditions.

Earlier in the day, Nita Ambani unveiled the ‘India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination’ exhibition at the cultural centre.

She also launched a book called India in Fashion, edited by renowned fashion journalist Hamish Bowles and published by Rizolli Books.

More about the Art House

The four-storey dedicated art space, situated right next to the fountain of joy at the

Jio World Centre has been designed to showcase treasures of global and Indian art

to the audience in India through a shifting array of installations and exhibits. In a

nutshell, it enables India to see the world through a wider cultural lens.

The Cultural Centre’s facade – a larger-than-life cuff bracelet design – is a reflection of India’s rich heritage.

It comprises 16,000 sq. ft. of versatile space, built as per global museum specifications. The modular façade makes for easy installation. Not just art, the space lends itself well to tech programmes, workshops and educational events as well.

The NMAAC

Strategically located in the city’s central precinct of Bandra Kurla Complex, the Nita

Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary

space in the sphere of art, conceived to spark artistic curiosity within the community.

It presents the rare alchemy of craft and culture which is drawn from centuries of

tradition.

